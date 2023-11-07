Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,578. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

COST opened at $569.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $558.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

