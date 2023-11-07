Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $569.82 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.27 and a 200-day moving average of $538.09.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

