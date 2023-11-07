Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $156.39 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $156,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce stock opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,063 shares of company stock valued at $139,991,119. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

