Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 113 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,744,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

