Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

INTC opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

