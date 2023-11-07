Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

