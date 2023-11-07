Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,459,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,805,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 134.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

