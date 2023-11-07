Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $8.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 931,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

