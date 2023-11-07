Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 877 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $315.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.79 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $20,907,999 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

