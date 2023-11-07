Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 9,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $294.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

