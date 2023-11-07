Pettee Investors Inc. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 172,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $135.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

