Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.60. 275,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,387. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $445.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

