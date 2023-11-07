Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $3.11 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Honeywell International comprises 2.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,263. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

