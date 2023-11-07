United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 5.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.