Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 675 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 8.6 %

APD stock opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.89 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

