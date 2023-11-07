Financial Advantage Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 4.7% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. 310,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,498. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.