Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

