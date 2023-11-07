Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,959 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

