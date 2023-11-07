Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,173 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

