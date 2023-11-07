Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 14,403 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $4,325,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 230,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

