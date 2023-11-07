Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.21 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

