Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.6% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.21 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

