Biechele Royce Advisors Has $6.67 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

