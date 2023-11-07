Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS stock opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.