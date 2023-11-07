GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,867 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 2,130,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,162,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

