Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,537 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $238.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.87 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.