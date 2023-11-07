Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,205 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $324,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

