Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

