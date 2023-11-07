Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,923 shares of company stock worth $88,920,360. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

