Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $143,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

O stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.