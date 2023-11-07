General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 44,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

