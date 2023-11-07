Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $5.65 on Tuesday, reaching $460.67. The stock had a trading volume of 219,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,877. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.90 and a 200-day moving average of $520.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

