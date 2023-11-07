Financial Advantage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 4.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,275.36.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $16.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,988.36. 31,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,876. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,830.07 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,009.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,866.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

