The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 15.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Southern by 43.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

SO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. 642,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,875. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

