GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.82. 564,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.