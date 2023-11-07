RB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 373,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,218,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,013,000 after acquiring an additional 297,059 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

