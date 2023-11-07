Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $315.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $811.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $20,907,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

