Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.06 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

