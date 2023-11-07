Capital Square LLC Purchases Shares of 6,202 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 82.4% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 209,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.