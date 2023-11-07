Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,452 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

