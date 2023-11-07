The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,094.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.