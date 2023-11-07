SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 670,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,451,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.8% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

GLD stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.88. 1,429,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,111. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

