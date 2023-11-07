International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IBM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 282,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

