Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.35. The company had a trading volume of 671,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,400. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $164.91 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

