Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $218.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.08. The firm has a market cap of $694.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

