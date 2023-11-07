Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.57. 554,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

