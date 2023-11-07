Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

