Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

PLD stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

