Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 1,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

