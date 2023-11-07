Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.21 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

